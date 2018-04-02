Public Input Provides Context for Permit Program

JEFFERSON CITY- Business on one side of the street, residents on the other side and not much parking left in between. Jefferson City held a meeting Tuesday to get public input on a permit program that would allow downtown residents to park at metered spots for free. The program is a piece of Jefferson City's initiative to make it's downtown a more viable area. The focus is on residential parking as it can be a deal-breaker for potential residents wanting to move downtown.

Approximately a dozen downtown businesses owners, residents and property owners showed up to the meeting on Tuesday and most of them favored the idea of the permit ordinance. However, the group raised concerns about how the permits might effect businesses, who would pay for the parking, if there are other options, along with other questions.

The Jefferson City coucil is set to discuss to the ordinance on Monday but it will most likely be moved to the informal calendar so as to work out the details further.