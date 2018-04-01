Public input wanted on planned improvements at Cosmo-Bethel Park

COLUMBIA - Playing tennis at night isn't an option at some courts at Cosmo-Bethel Park - but it may soon.

Columbia Parks and Recreation have planned several improvements for the local park, and installing lights at four tennis courts is one of them.

The department is holding a public input meeting Thursday night at 5 p.m. at the ARC on West Ash Street.

Project Manager Toney Lowery said the department also has other improvements in mind.

"General lighting throughout the park, better trails and walkways, as well as lighting the tennis courts, that's all part of our plan right now," Lowery said.

Last week police responded to shots fired at the park.

Even though that incident took place in the daytime, some think Cosmo-Bethel Park would be safer with more lighting.

The plans for the proposed improvements can be seen during Thursday's meeting, where park staff will also be on hand to answer questions.