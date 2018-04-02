Public Invited to Cheer on MU Basketball Players at "Mizzou Madness"

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans are invited to come out to Mizzou Arena in Columbia Friday evening to cheer on the men's and women's basketball teams. Both teams will scrimmage, debut their new looks and take part in skills competitions.

The night will start with an autograph session at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled. Spokesman for the MU men's basketball team Dave Reiter said the department decided to push back the start time in anticipation of a large crowd.

The show beings at 7 p.m. with a women's scrimmage. Following that, fans can participate in different contests. Next, the men's scrimmage and a skill competition including a dunk contest between five or six of the players. The night will end with the men's basketball coach Frank Haith teaching the crowd the "wobble" dance. Reiter said he expects the night to wrap up around 8:40 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is also free in all lots, except the RV lot won't be open for fans to park. Reiter said fans should move their cars out of the lots by 10 p.m. in preparation for Saturday's football game. He said he hopes for a big crowd at the arena, but knows the Cardinals game, also on Friday night, will keep some people from coming to the event.