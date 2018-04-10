Public meeting held for MoDOT road improvements

JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the future road improvements to route 50/63.

The meeting discussed reconstructing and realigning lanes at North Shamrock Road and on Route 50/63, constructing new acceleration lanes at North Shamrock Road and at the new Liberty Road intersection, adding an east bound offset left turn in the median, and removing two median crossovers.

The intersection at Liberty Road with Route 50/63 will be closed during the construction of the project.

Norbert Bax, a retired highway patrol employee, said he is glad these improvements will be made. He lives just a short distance from the intersection. He said he has seen a lot of accidents. As for problems with the construction causing issues, Bax said he's not worries about problems arising.

"Any time you have construction, you're probably going to have some problems during the construction phase, but that goes along with it," Bax said.

He hopes the intersection is better when it's done.

The construction will begin in the Summer of 2017 and will take about one month.