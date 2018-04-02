Public Outcry Results in Big Talk, No Action

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A few months ago, Missouri residents were upset and demanding change on problems ranging from losing electricity to failing schools to being bothered during dinner by political calls. When the year began, legislative leaders and Governor Blunt also expressed outrage and assured they'd make changes this year. But the legislative session concluded Friday without results. Critics say special interests swooped in and killed efforts at tougher tree-trimming and customer rebates for power outages. Efforts to change laws to improve the St. Louis school system also fell short. And consumers flooded the attorney general's office with hundreds of complaints about automated calls before the election. A bill to add robo-calls to the state's no-call list cleared the Senate but was never heard in the House.