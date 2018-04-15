Public Reacts to Parking Meter Rates Doubling

6 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 21 2011 Jun 21, 2011 Tuesday, June 21, 2011 2:38:00 PM CDT June 21, 2011 in News
By: Brian Johnson
loading

COLUMBIA - Tuesday people in Columbia reacted to the news that parking meter rates will double starting July 1. The Columbia City Council voted Monday night to increase meter rates from 30 to 60 cents per hour.

"Instead of coming downtown and putting a quarter in having a five minute errand, you've got to run and say 'Well let's go grab something to eat' or 'Let's go check out the store next door,'" said Liza Babington, assistant manager at Alpine Shop. "People are going to say 'I only have 25 minutes.' They are going run in, do what they have to do and then they are going to leave because they don't want to pay another 25 cents or however long to stay and hang out downtown."

"It doesn't seem like a lot, but all those quarters add up," said Babington.

They do add up. The City of Columbia projects it will earn an extra $600,000 each year. The city plans to use the money to pay for building a new parking garage located on Short Street by the Regency Hotel.

"A lot of the downtown employees have to park on the street, which when you are making minimum wage and you are working an eight hour shift that's a big chunck of change," said Babington. She said that could increase turn over for employees who get jobs at other companies where they don't have to pay for parking.

In addition to the parking meter rate increases, the city also increased monthly fees to park in garages. It will now cost $50 each month instead of the previous $40 fee.

"I don't necessarily see it as a bad thing," said Joel Ewbank a resident of Columbia. "I think it is kind of a sign of the times and in essence it is a positive aspect. It shows that Columbia is growing, we are getting a lot more revenue, a lot more residents, the schools are getting a lot more enrollment, and with growth you have these kinds of things that come about."

Ewbank moved from St. Louis where he said parking rates are higher.

"People need to realize that we do have such a great viable downtown area," said Ewbank. "This is a great little area. It is very unique and it makes Columbia special."

"I work downtown, so I have to park at the meters almost everyday," said Bridget Tobin, a Columbia resident. "I think it's kind of ridiculous for it to be doubled at this point because it's already been a huge hassle to pay the meters everyday."

Babington said she thinks people who work downtown will be the ones most negatively impacted by the change. She doesn't see it making a huge difference for Alpine Shop customers.

The city has lowered some rates. The city decided to put monthly parking permits on sale in its mostly empty 5th and Walnut parking garage. Starting July 1, monthly fees to park in the garage go on sale through the end of the year. It will cost $35 until January 1, 2012, at which time the rates will jump back up to their current rates of $60 for covered spaces and $50 for uncovered. Hourly parking in the garages will remain the same. It will now be 10 cents cheaper than parking on the street. Additionally the council decided to make parking in the garages free on Saturdays.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Benefit show held for 9-year old with leukemia
Benefit show held for 9-year old with leukemia
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of super-heros joined forces Sunday night to raise money for 9-year old Cody, who was... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:53:00 AM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Columbia crash between a motorcycle and a car sent two people to the hospital
Columbia crash between a motorcycle and a car sent two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were transported to the hospital with moderate and severe injuries Saturday night after a crash, according... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 11:59:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

"Caring for Columbia" gives back to community
"Caring for Columbia" gives back to community
COLUMBIA - Students, faculty, and staff got up bright and early Saturday to give back to the community through service.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 11:02:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Crash on I-70 westbound causes backup
Crash on I-70 westbound causes backup
COLUMBIA - A multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening closed both westbound lanes of I-70, though one lane had reopened. Five vehicles... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:58:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

People gather for pro-Second Amendment rally at State Capitol
People gather for pro-Second Amendment rally at State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY – People across Missouri gathered in the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon for a pro-Second Amendment rally. ... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the high school students who stopped by a local organization's event to ensure... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming Tuesday, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a demonstration in downtown Columbia to... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 3:02:17 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to southwest Missouri as hunting season for a highly sought out mushroom begins. ... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 2:54:49 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
COLUMBIA - A lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School after its announcement of sobriety checking all students attending... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 9:07:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000. The Missouri State Auditor... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
COLUMBIA - An annual tradition is back, and it's taking spring cleaning to the extreme by clearing the streets of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:25:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
FULTON - The Tennyson Road Fire station is preparing for the first hazardous and e-waste collection event of the year.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:11:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats are using Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' political and legal woes to try to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 4:30:18 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
COLUMBIA - A new study said excessive consumption of alcohol could cause harmful health conditions and could take time off... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10am 34°
11am 36°
12pm 37°
1pm 39°