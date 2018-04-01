Public's help sought in case of baby's fatal shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Civic leaders are asking for anyone with information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-month-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, to come forward.

The Kansas City Star reports police have received only one tip, but it was information that investigators said didn't advance the case.

The police chief said detectives investigating the death of JaQuail Mansaw are hampered by a lack of information.

The boy died on Monday from his injuries after police said a shooter drove by the residence and fired several shots late Sunday into the home. A motive hasn't been released in the shooting.

Unified Government Commissioner Gayle Townsend held a news conference Thursday asking for the public's help in discovering who killed JaQuail.

The boy's parents held a candlelight vigil on Thursday to honor his memory.