Public Safety Director tours veterans home, gets upgrade update

2 years 5 months 1 day ago Thursday, November 12 2015 Nov 12, 2015 Thursday, November 12, 2015 6:11:00 PM CST November 12, 2015 in News
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MEXICO - The Department of Public Safety Director toured the Mexico Veterans Home Thursday and talked about improvement projects to the home and six others around the state.

DPS Director Lane Roberts visited with, and thanked, veterans for their service.

"Yesterday, our nation observed Veterans Day, but the men and women who served our nation with dedication and bravery deserve the highest level of care and appreciation each and every day," Roberts said. "I know the devoted staff here at the Mexico home - and at the six other homes across the state - provides the veterans they serve with tremendous care and respect."

She said the $33 million in improvements approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Nixon this year will help ensure "the highest level of care."

"I thank the veterans for their brave service to our nation and for the sacrifices they made to protect the freedoms we hold dear," she said.

Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Larry Kay updated Roberts Thursday on the $33 million for improvement projects.

Gov. Nixon outlined a plan in July about what that money would go toward. The improvements for all seven veterans home around the state include:

  • Cameron Veterans' Home - Replace sprinkler pipe systems, chiller, water softeners, cooling tower, boilers and exterior doors and make electrical upgrades.
  • Cape Girardeau Veterans' Home - Renovate nurses' stations, kitchenette and restrooms, and replace nurse call and fire alarm systems, boilers, water heaters, sump pump and hot water circulating pumps and exterior doors.
  • Mexico Veterans' Home - Renovate bariatric shower rooms, and replace nurse call and fire alarm systems, chillers, water softener, cooling tower and flooring.
  • Mount Vernon Veterans' Home - Renovate kitchen hood and system, and replace hot water circulating pumps, pool pack, water heaters, chillers, cooling tower, back flow preventers, pump pack, sprinkler system and boilers.
  • St. Louis Veterans' Home - Renovate the front entrance and lobby, construct storage building, upgrade lighting, and replace air handlers, water heaters and anti-scald devices.
  • St. James Veterans' Home - Replacing the nurse call and fire alarm systems.
  • Warrensburg Veterans' Home - Replace nurse call and fire alarm systems, sprinkler pipe systems, exterior doors, chillers, boilers and water softeners, and make electrical upgrades.

"The men and women who sacrifice so much in service to our nation deserve our appreciation and support not only as they serve, but also after their service has ended and they return home from their missions around the globe," Gov. Jay Nixon said. "I thank the legislature for answering my call to support our veterans and military families and ensure our veterans homes can provide the highest level of care now and for years to come."

More than 494,000 military veterans live in Missouri, and veterans' homes serve almost 1,350 older and disabled veterans.

About $700,000 has been set aside for improvements to state cemeteries for veterans in Jacksonville, St. James and Springfield.

