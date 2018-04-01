Public Water System Boil Order Lifted

AUXVASSE - The boil order has been lifted in Auxvasse Saturday afternoon. All tests came back negative meaning the samples show no signs of contaminations.

Residents may start drinking and using their water immediately. The boil order went into effect late Thursday evening due to a water main being cut into.

The affected areas included:

North Callaway Country Apartments and any address northeast inlcuding

East side of North Main Street

Love Street

Joy Street

Peace Street

Industrial Park

North Callaway Mobile Manor