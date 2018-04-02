Public Works crew works to combat refreezing roads

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works said an eight-person crew will work to combat overnight freezing starting Saturday evening. The public works crew will work overnight Saturday to monitor refreeze and also to treat areas that still have slick spots from Saturday afternoon.

Some areas with wet snowfall will experience refreeze due to quickly dropping temperatures that will occur throughout the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling.

You can get the latest information on snow operations and road conditions at ComoSnow.com.