Public Works Gives Tips for Disposing Holiday Decorations

COLUMBIA - The solid waste division of the Columbia Public Works Department said Thursday it has several options for disposing and recycling your decorations from this holiday season.

Trees can be placed curbside and picked up on normal trash pick up days. From now until January 31, the tree does not need to be cut to be four feet in length and the decorations do not need to be removed. After January 31, the tree must meet the typical length requirements, meaning the tree should be cut to pieces no longer than four feet each. The trees go to the landfill where they decompose and help produce the methane gas used to create electricity for the city.

Both public mulch sites at Parkside Drive and Capen Park are locations where trees may be dropped off. The city requests residents remove all decorations from the trees before taking them to the site because these trees will be ground into mulch. Trees free of decorations may also be taken to the compost site at 5700 Peabody Road for no fee. If the tree has decorations, it is not able to be dropped off at the compost site. The tree will be put in the landfill for the normal landfill fee, which is $38 per ton.

The sanitary waste division encourages recycling discarded decorations. Walmart's entrances have bins outside for holiday lights to be placed in until December 30.