Public Works grants more options for recycling Christmas trees

COLUMBIA- Columbia residents no longer need to remove ornaments and other objects from their Christmas tree if they don't want to.

Columbia Public Works Solid Waste Division said whole Christmas trees can be placed outside with resident's regular daily trash.

The Christmas trees will be collected for use in the city's bioreactor landfill.

Columbia Public Works Solid Waste Utility manager, Cynthia Mitchell said Columbia residents have options as to how their Christmas trees will be recycled.

"Since that time," Mitchell said, "people can either recycle at the drop off sites where we grind them into mulch or they can put them on the curb where we will put them in the landfill for organic matter."

Christmas trees can also be dropped off at the Capen Park Mulch Site or the Parkside Mulch Site.

Mitchell said trees dropped off at the two drop-off locations will be not picked up daily but will be stockpiled and grounded into mulch at a later time.

Columbia Public Works said all lights, ornaments and stand must be removed prior to dropping them off at the two sites.

After January 31, trees placed curbside need to be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled.

For more information, residents are asked to call the Public Works Solid Waste Division at 573-874-6291.