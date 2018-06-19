Public Works Holds Informational Meeting for Bike Boulevard

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Works Department held an informational meeting Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013 in Columbia, Mo., for citizens to learn more about plans for a new bike boulevard. The boulevard would start at Lakeshore Drive and head north, reaching Business Loop 70.

Edgewood Avenue resident Virginia Muller said the new boulevard would make it safer for her daughter, who will attend Hickman High School next year, to bike to school.

Those who attended the meeting saw enlarged maps of the proposed boulevard and were able to voice concerns about bike safety in the area.

The Public Works Department discussed plans to improve an existing bike boulevard that starts at the Wabash bus station and leads to the Hominy Trail. Cliff Jarvis, the GetAbout Columbia program engineer for public works, said the list of improvements include making the existing boulevard wider and improving the intersection at Orr Street and College Avenue. Jarvis said the plan also includes adding on to this existing boulevard in order to connect it to Stephens Lake Park.

Muller said improvements to boulevards will make people feel safer while riding. Muller said she "likes the idea of privileging biking and walkers," instead of building more infrastructure for cars.

Ted Curtis, the bicycle/pedestrian coordinator for Columbia Public Works, said work on the boulevard starting at Lakeshore Drive would not begin until 2014.