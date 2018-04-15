Public Works Takes on Another Snow

Here are some tips to help make their job a little easier:

Don't speed.

Use extra caution.

Shovel snow on the right side of the driveway. (This helps prevent your driveways from being blocked by the plowed snow.)

Don't park on the streets, as this helps get the job done faster.

"We have a lot of miles to cover so we ask people to stay off the streets if they don't have to park there," said Jill Stedem of Columbia Public Works.

