Published Report Cites Second Dixon Rape Allegation

ST. LOUIS - A published report in the St. Louis Post Dispatch Thursday details a second allegation of rape against MU basketball player Michael Dixon dating back to 2010. The paper obtained a 2010 University of Missouri police report that describes a sexual assault by Dixon against a recently-graduated student on Jan. 9, 2010. The published report said the former student decided not to press charges at that time, but that medical examination by a nurse showed force was involved in the assault.

Dixon remains on suspension from the basketball team, believed to be related to an accusation of rape from August of this year. Dixon has missed all Missouri games and exhibitions so far this season. He has been with the team and sitting on the bench.

In the 45-page report on the August incident, the officer who responded to the call details the woman's claims of rape against Dixon. According to the documents, she identified Dixon as an acquaintance she had over to get to know better. The report also includes what evidence the police took from the woman's home.

The victim reported the rape on August 20, 2012. But, according to the police report, the case was closed on November 16, after the Boone County prosecuting attorney's office ruled there was insufficient evidence to file charges.