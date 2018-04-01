Pujols, Carpenter Lead Cardinals to Win

Saturday, August 06, 2011
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) -- Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning, then Chris Carpenter and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up Saturday night in a 2-1 win over the Florida Marlins.

Carpenter (7-8) gave five hits over 6 2-3 innings as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in five games. Fernando Salas, the fifth Cardinals pitcher, worked a scoreless ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances.

Daniel Descalso had three hits for the Cardinals. Sluggers Matt Holliday, Lance Berkman and Pujols each had an extra-base hit, giving the trio 10 in the first three games of the series.

