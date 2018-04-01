Pujols Hits 2 HRs, Carpenter Goes 6 in Cards' Loss

Sunday, March 27 2011
Source: Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Albert Pujols homered twice and Chris Carpenter pitched a spring-high six innings, but the Florida Marlins rallied for three runs off closer Ryan Franklin in the bottom of the ninth to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday.

With the Marlins trailing 5-3, Greg Dobbs, in line to win a bench spot, led off the ninth with a double. Franklin retired the next two batters before giving up consecutive doubles to two minor leaguers who had been called up to help fill out the roster, Jeff Dominguez and Jorge Padilla.

Wes Helms, who will be Florida's top pinch-hitter this season, singled up the middle for the game-winning hit, improving the Marlins' record to 12-14 in Grapefruit League play.

