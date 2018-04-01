Pujols Hurt in Cardinals' 5-4 Win Over Royals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Albert Pujols sprained his left wrist trying to make a tag at first base, but the St. Louis Cardinals recovered to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Sunday on Skip Schumaker's ninth-inning homer.

Pujols was injured in the sixth and the three-time NL MVP left the game. He will be evaluated further on Monday, an off day for St. Louis.

Wilson Betemit hit a chopper up the middle off Cardinals starter Jamie Garcia. Second baseman Pete Kozma backhanded the ball and made a jump-throw to first, pulling Pujols off the bag. As the slugger tried for a tag, Betemit ran into his glove hand and Pujols went down to the ground in pain.

Pujols, hitting .279 this year, was 3 for 3 with his 17th home run. The fifth-inning shot gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead.