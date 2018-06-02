Pujols Shifts to Third Base Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- For the second time this month, Albert Pujols is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals at third base.



Manager Tony La Russa's lineup on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants leaned heavily to offense and got Jon Jay, batting .390 his last 14 games, back into the mix. Lance Berkman moved from right field to first base and Jay started in right against Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong.

Pujols made his first start at third base since 2002 on May 16 at home against the Phillies and fielded five chances flawlessly. Pujols is a two-time Gold Glove winner at first base, and La Russa said Pujols was above average defensively at third.

La Russa said the star slugger told him he'd do whatever it takes to help the team.