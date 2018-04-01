Pulaski County man arrested after day-long manhunt

PULASKI COUNTY - After an extensive manhunt that involved officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Waynesville Police Department and Richland Police Department, David Cook of Pulaski County was apprehended without incident.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department was contacted concerning a domestic disturbance on June 8; the female victim told authorities she had been beaten and held against her will for three days by Cook before she escaped from the residence.

When Pulaski County deputies approached Cook's residence later that day, he fled into the woods near the Hawkeye area. Following a day long manhunt that "grew extensive in nature," David Cook was identified and apprehended by deputies near a mailbox he owned.

Cook is currently being held on $500,000 bail and has been charged by Pulaski County prosecuting attorney Kevin Hillman with first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.