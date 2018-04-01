Pulaski County Sheriff Cautions on Flood Relief Scams

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - Victims of this week's Missouri floods are being warned of possible scammers.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long issued a statement Thursday cautioning residents to be alert for identity thieves posing as government officials or charity workers offering help. Long says the scammers may request personal information, such as a Social Security number. The sheriff says the scammers might also go through trash and flood debris set out for disposal.

Other threats come from people representing fake charities who pressure potential donors for cash contributions for flood relief.

The sheriff also says natural disasters tend to attract shoddy contractors known as "storm chasers" who go door-to-door claiming to specialize in flood repair. Long says it's a good idea for homeowners to contact their insurance carriers for names of approved contractors.