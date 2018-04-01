Pull Over or Get Ticketed

The law calls for drivers to change lanes and yield to emergency vehicles. So far only Troop One in Rolla has started patrols. Troopers in Phelps County conducted stops on October 28th stopping 30 people, seven of them were cited for speeding. Currently it is a Class B misdemeanor to not yield to an on coming emergency vehicle.

"What the law states is that if you are approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights on, if you are on a multi-lane highway you need to move over into that left lane if you can do so safely. If you can not move over then you need to slow down to a safe speed and proceed past that emergency worker," said Paul Reinsch from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Since the start of this year, 16 Highway Patrol cars have been hit on the shoulder while the officer ticketed a motorist.