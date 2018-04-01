Pumpkin Patch Problems

In Mid-Missouri, adverse weather conditions caused some pumpkins to ripen prematurely and die or rot before harvest. Some pumpkins didn't even grow at all. The loss of pumpkins hit one local farmer hard.

"It always affects a farmer when they don't have a full crop," said produce farmer Jo Hackman.

Hackman provides most of the pumpkins for the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival. Although Hackman has fewer pumpkins this year, she says there should enough for the festival on October 13th.

The platry pumpkin crop did not stop an Ashton preschool from taking their annual field trip to the pumpkin patch. Many families said they would be back in Hartsburg for the upcoming Pumpkin Festival.

"I love the food," said Misti Post of Ashland. "I love watching the kids in the pumpkins, and I love going to allt he venders."

The festival has been the second weekend in October since 1991.

The Agriculture Department predicts higher prices for pumpkins at Halloween, but there will be no shortage.