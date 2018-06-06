Pumpkin Poundage

The Columbia boy and his family are going to have a Happy Halloween after growing a 300-pound pumpkin, which will make for quite the Jack-O-Lantern.

It all started one day with a seed catalog.

"I was like, aah look at this and that," said Williams-Jost. "Look at that giant pumpkin and then I showed her and she was like 'aah cool!'"

Ben's grandmother liked the idea of showing Ben how the food he eats is made.

" We try to raise something different each year so he knows what it looks like before it gets to the table," said Laura Jost, Ben's grandmother.

His pumpkin was big enough to earn first place in the kids division at a local fair. But for Ben, it wasn't the prize money that mattered.

"He really needs the blue ribbon, that's his whole goal. He doesn't care about money. He's seven," said Ben's mom Kimberly Williams.

"You don't always get a ribbon, you get money often," said Williams-Jost.

Ben is looking for another blue ribbon next year, and he's raising his expectations.

"Next year," Williams-Jost boasts, "probably going to get one bigger than 400 pounds."