Puppet Masters Attempt to Raise Donations

COLUMBIA - A group of Bunraku puppeteers will perform in Columbia to raise money for the Japanese Red Cross. The performers have been trained in this traditional Japanese performance style and have traveled across the country to put on shows.

This is the first time a performance will be done in Columbia. The shows are Monday and Tuesday nights starting at 7 at the Missouri United Methodist Multi-purpose Hall. That's at 204 S.9th Street, across from Shakespeare's. Those interested in watching should bring a donation for the Japanese Red Cross.