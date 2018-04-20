'Puppy love' might be more than just a saying, research suggests

2 years 11 months 3 days ago Sunday, May 17 2015 May 17, 2015 Sunday, May 17, 2015 8:15:00 PM CDT May 17, 2015 in News
By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A recent study suggests 'puppy dog eyes' may lead to a deeper bond between humans and their pooches than you might think.

Takefumi Kikusui and his team of Japanese researchers from Azabu University published research that revealed a boost in the hormone oxytocin when humans and their dogs gazed into each other's eyes.

The researchers also conducted the study on wolves but the results did not show an increase oxytocin.

Although the research was conducted in Japan, the team has a colleague in Columbia who helps conduct similar research. Rebecca Johnson is the director for the Research Center for Human Animal Interaction (ReCHAI) and said the Japanese team is doing very exciting things in regards to the hormone released when humans and animals interact.

"The research shows great promise for us," Johnson said. "It's part of a larger body of research on the idea of oxytocin."

Johnson said the 'feel good' hormone oxytocin is released in our brains during pleasurable experiences like giving birth, breast feeding and looking at a companion animal.

"When we have this oxytocin released in our brain, then we feel warm and fuzzy toward whatever the object is of our attention at the time," Johnson said. "And in companion animals in particular, they feel that as well so we know that it's reciprocal and it's very powerful."

Johnson said oxytocin is also known for playing a role in emotions such as love. 

"Humans and dogs, also with cats, have a special love for each other," Johnson said. "There is an unconditional love and acceptance."

Naif Bartlett owns an Australian Shepard-Poodle (Aussiedoodle) named Koda and said there is nothing like the pure happiness and unconditional love dogs have to offer.

"I can't take a shower without him either trying to jump in the back or sitting there lying next to the tub," Bartlett said. "I can't even go to the bathroom at home without him coming in, barging in the door. He knows how to open doors too."

But Barlett's relationship with his dog, Koda, even goes beyond those closed doors.

"We'll still go get haircuts at the same time," Bartlett said. "He gets groomed and I get a haircut. I can usually go about the same as he goes, eight weeks, without a haircut. I've also snuck him into a movie theater before."

Bartlett said he would compare owning a dog to having a kid.

"You always have to keep an eye on him," Bartlett said. "When he does something wrong, you know, you yell at him like you would yell at a kid. Well, not yell but discipline."

"He's not my dog, he's my kid," Bartlett said, "And that's how I talk about him to people."

Johnson said  animals, unlike humans, love their people no matter the situation.

"And they will love you even if you haven't been particularly nice that day," Johnson said. "You can feel good about going home to this warm and fuzzy individual and know also now, that when you look at that warm and fuzzy individual, you have this flood of oxytocin to help you feel better."

Bartlett said nothing compares to walking in his front door.

"There is nothing like the unconditional love a dog shows you when you walk through the door," Bartlett said. Nobody is as insanely happy, just not holding anything back as your dog. There's nothing like it. Just pure happiness, unconditional love. It's awesome."

Johnson said research grants and donations help fund ReCHAI studies. To learn more about the programs or to make a donation to help fund further research, visit the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction's website.

More News

Grid
List

Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
COLUMBIA – Marijuana advocates chose 4/20 as their day to celebrate, but this year, those in Missouri are hoping Nov.... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield man charged with fleeing from officers and causing a deadly Springfield crash had... More >>
56 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City plans to eliminate 17 academic and administrate jobs. The Kansas... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:30:21 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A homeless man has been convicted in the stabbing and beating death of a Springfield woman... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:25:18 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon out of Callaway County Thursday night. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
CENTRALIA - Two people were arrested for drug trafficking in Centralia Thursday night. According to the Centralia Police Department,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
JEFFERSON CITY - A traffic safety education program, First Impact, taught parents the ins and outs of putting their teen... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
JEFFERSON CITY - Judge Rex Burlison, 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City), ruled Thursday not to dismiss the criminal case... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
LAKE OZARK - An Osage School teacher is being charged with 1st degree statutory sodomy and a second charge of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) is cutting 17 professors and administrators. University officials said... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:03:20 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY- A St. Louis circuit court judge ruled against the dismissal of Greitens' court case Thursday. Regular session continued... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Real fire interrupts CFD training
Real fire interrupts CFD training
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department used the former Macy's building off of Stadium Blvd. on Thursday to train its... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in the 2900 block of Range Line Street Thursday... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
FORDLAND (AP) — Officials said a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
CLINTON (AP) — A Missouri woman accused of dealing drugs from a home where an ex-convict fatally shot one police... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:01:48 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies identified a man whose body was found tangled in fishing lines on Wednesday as Timothy G.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Maria Chappelle Nadal, D-St. Louis, said the unknown substance on envelopes sent to her on Thursday... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri Senate panel has declined to advance a proposed tax overhaul following estimates that it... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:09:33 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 53°
12pm 57°
1pm 59°
2pm 60°