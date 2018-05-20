Puppy yoga raises money for rescued dogs

COLUMBIA - Over 90 people showed up at the Burr Oak Brewery for an afternoon of puppies, yoga and beer for a good cause.

Hosted by Yoga Gives COMO and in partnership with the dog rescue charity Unchained Melodies, the event raised around $2,000 for the healing and adoption of dogs rescued from chains.

In additions to the proceeds, Burr Oak also pledged to donate 10 percent of the days profits to Unchained Melodies.

Ashish Shetty lives in New York and has a friend in Columbia when he heard about the event. They decided to go and Shetty said he had a great time.

"It was a really nice experience, to be in the beautiful space, you have these dogs running around, [the instructor] Mo's sense of humor keeps it very lively, so its all around a great way to unwind and really be energized on a nice Saturday," he said.

Shetty said his favorite part of the event was the liveliness and energy of the puppies.

"Normally when you do yoga you get so puritanical about it that you don't want to be interrupted and you realize that yoga is actually about movement and about life and those sort of things are part of it and you just learn roll with it and that feeling is relaxing," he said.

Katie Schutte, founder of Yoga Gives Como, said everyone needs a little puppy love sometimes.

"These puppies are therapy and they're so present and happy and no matter if you like yoga or not they just bring you joy, and I think that's what people want in life, just a little joy," she said.

For more information on Unchained Melodies, please visit their website.