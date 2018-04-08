Purdue Hands Mizzou their First Loss

The Boilermakers, who blew an eight-point lead in the first half and trailed by two early in the final period, took control with a run of 14 straight points.

They built their lead to 62-47 before two free throws by Stefhon Hannah, the first points for Missouri in almost 8 minutes, then widened it to 75-55 with a 3-pointer by Chris Lutz and a basket by Tarrance Crump with 3 minutes remaining. Missouri came no closer than 17 points the rest of the game.

Crump added 14 points and freshman Chris Kramer had a season-high 10 for the Boilermakers.

Missouri was led by Hannah, who matched his career-high with 21 points, and freshman J.T. Tiller, who had a season-high 12, with 10 of them in the first half.

Purdue trailed only once in the first half and led by as many as eight points, but the Boilermakers had trouble against the Tigers' constant full-court press and couldn't take advantage of their free throw opportunities.

Three straight baskets by Hannah following Purdue turnovers in the back court gave Missouri its first lead at 17-16 midway through the first half.

Purdue, which had success under the basket early in the game, then went back inside to Landry, who had three baskets and a free throw in a 9-0 run that gave the Boilermakers their biggest lead of the period at 25-17. But Landry, who hit 5 of 6 shots from the field in the first half, missed 6 of 10 free throws in the opening period, and Missouri charged back again.

Tiller, whose previous high this season was 9 points against North Carolina A&T, scored 10 points in less than 3 minutes to keep the Tigers close, and a 3-pointer by Hannah with 42 seconds left tied the game at 39 at the half.

Written by: Steve Herman