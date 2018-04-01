Purina offering personalized dog food

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nestle Purina PetCare is offering a service allowing dog owners to customize food for their pets.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new Just Right by Purina service allows customers to formulate dog food based on specific characteristics of their dog - age, breed, activity level. St. Louis-based Purina is a unit of Switzerland-based Nestle.

Customers log in at JustRightPetFood.com and enter information that begins with the dog's name. They can even customize the dog food bag with their pet's picture if they choose.

Purina makes the Beneful, Alpo and Dog Chow brands. It says it is the first major pet food maker to produce a personalized dog food in the U.S.

Purina began sales in March as a testing phase. The product launched nationwide Oct. 28.