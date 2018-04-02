Puryear with 20 points, Missouri beats Wofford 83-74

COLUMBIA (AP) — Kevin Puryear scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Missouri to an 83-74 victory over Wofford in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

Namon Wright, who was withheld from Missouri's 92-53 exhibition victory against Missouri Western last Friday for violation of team policy, added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Missouri never relinquished the lead following a 20-2 run in the first half, which began with a three-pointer by Wright at the 15:10 mark. The Tigers held Wofford to 1-for-8 shooting and forced three turnovers during that stretch.

Wofford freshman Fletcher Magee led all scorers with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Missouri held Wofford to 38 percent from the field and outscored the Terriers 34-14 in the paint. The Tigers also outrebounded Wofford 37 to 29.