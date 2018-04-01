Push for Health Care

The group hopes to encourage lawmakers to give back some of the lost funding.

"The number one concern today is that there are some folks who are in jail who are so severely mentally ill they cannot participate in the services we offer," said Nancy Leazer with Missouri Partners in Crisis.

Republicans say Governor Blunt in his sate of the state address expressed his desire for quality health care. Legislators were not able to comment on the story early in the day, because they were in session.