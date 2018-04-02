"Put the Uniform First" Initiative To Pass in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - As the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks draws near, Jefferson City is asking residents at Tuesday night's city council meeting to recognize September as "Put the Uniform First" month.

During the month of September, the city is asking residents to allow members of the military, police, and fire services to skip the long lines everywhere from grocery stores and restaurants to other shops like Hallmark.

Owner of Carrie's Hallmark in Jefferson City, Carrie Carroll, said this is a great way to recognize the men and women who serve our country.

"It's just really the least we can do to say thank you," Carroll said.

Businesses of all sort are encouraged to participate in the initiative. Captain of the Jefferson City Fire Department, Matt Schofield, said the "Put the Uniform First" effort means a lot.

"Anytime there's an act of kindness it's certainly appreciated. It's not expected so we definitely appreciate the gesture," Schofield said

The Jefferson City Council is expected to pass the proclamation at its meeting tonight.