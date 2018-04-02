Putting at a Higher Level

Rock Bridge's number one player this past season, Anna Coil, will play D-1 golf at Northern Illinois. Danielle Kellar will stay close to home to play at William Woods. Molly Ramsey will also remain in the Show Me State, to golf at Northwest Missouri State.

"To take over half of our varsity staff and send them on. I can't even find the words to describe how excited we are as a program," said coach Melissa Melahn. "It means we have a lot of rebuilding to do, but we're more than happy to send them on, to see them continue to play and watch from home."