Quadruplets Born at St. Louis-Area Hospital

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis couple is celebrating the arrival of quadruplets.

KSDK-TV reports that the babies were born July 2 at SSM St. Mary's Health Center in Richmond Heights.

Parents Aroloye and Salome Numbere of St. Louis welcomed two boys and two girls. The babies are said to be healthy, but small: All four weigh under 4 pounds.

St. Mary's began preparing for the birth more than nine weeks ago. Dr. Mohamad Al-Hosni says it will likely be about six weeks before the babies can go home.