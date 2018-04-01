Quake Plan

The closed-door meeting included all leaders in the executive branch, officials from the National Guard and State Emergency Management Agency, and representatives from education, insurance and social services agencies. After Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast earlier this year, Blunt asked all agencies to update their plans to respond to a major earthquake along the New Madrid fault. The governor says he's pleased with what he heard in the meeting, but still has some concerns. For example, the Department of Insurance says just 40% of Missouri residents have earthquake insurance.