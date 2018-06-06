Quarry Quarrel

Mary Denton is one resident who gathered with other concerned neighbors to talk about the limestone quarry that Magruder Limestone Company wants to put in just east of Highway 54 in Miller County.

Most residents are not happy about the project.

"Property values are going to drop," said resident Clint Sheppard, "We're going to have a lot of truck traffic on our narrow gravel roads, and all the blasting, what's it going to do to the foundations? What's it going to do to the wildlife in the area?"

Residents and officials also worry about the Osage Beach and Lake Ozark water treatment plant, just at the edge of the proposed quarry.

"The blasting alone, everything we have is in the ground and in concrete, so we would be very concerned about what the blasting might do to the treatment plant," said Penny Lyons, Osage Beach Mayor.

Adding to all of these worries, the residents did not hear about the proposal until recently. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources posted the notice in the Autogram Sentinel, but residents say they heard about it from their neighbors.

KOMU contacted the Magruder Limestone company, but representatives did not want to talk about the proposal.

