Questions A-Plenty as Chiefs Prepare for Opener

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs might be the only NFL team that has more questions heading into the regular season than they had at the start of training camp.

Most of it pertains to injuries. Linebacker Derrick Johnson has been hobbling around on a bad ankle, cornerback Brandon Flowers has a bum heel, safety Kendrick Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury. and backup cornerback Jalil Brown has been trying to recover from a groin strain.

That's just on defense, where the Chiefs are also without Pro Bowl linebacker Tamba Hali for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He's suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Still, Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel believes most of the injured guys will be ready to go, and after an encouraging preseason finale, he's optimistic about the first game that counts.