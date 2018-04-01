Questions dropped, time added for Missouri teaching exams

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hopeful Missouri teachers will have more time to answer fewer questions on some certification exams after complaints that not enough teachers were passing.

But State Board of Education members during a Tuesday meeting didn't lower scores needed to pass the tests, despite some requests to do so.

At issue are 55 new content tests to measure readiness for those aiming to be everything ranging from classroom teachers to superintendents. The tests were designed to be more rigorous.

Data show that on six of the tests, fewer than half of the test-takers passed.

Panels of educators and others recommended lowering the scores needed to pass. Instead, Education Department spokeswoman Sarah Potter says officials will cut the number of questions on some tests and give test-takers an additional 15 minutes to finish.