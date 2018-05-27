Questions remain on voter ID amendment

JEFFERSON CITY - Questions remain in Missouri Wednesday following the statewide approval Amendment 6 during Tuesday night's elections.

The amendment, which calls for Missourians to have a photo voter ID in order to vote was approved with 63 percent of the vote.

Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said the issue is no longer if the amendment will be made law in Missouri, but rather how will it be funded and organized once it is.

"I think its something that is going to progress through the legislature. I think they are going to have to find a way to finance it and fund it and try to not disenfranchise some of the people that don't have licenses," Korsmeyer said.

The Missouri Department of Revenue should be responsible for funding, he said.

"If they are going to mandate something, I hope they would finance it and pay for it. Because, you know, sometimes that gets dumped on our laps," Korsmeyer said. "But I would, if they are going to mandate you have to have the photo ID, they would, you know, provide the funds for us to do that. "

Columbia attorney Dan Viets, who has strongly opposed the amendment, said he believes voter assistance in obtaining voter ID will not come from the state, but instead will need to come from those in the community who are willing to help.

"It's not going to be cheap in Missouri to provide that assistance. I don't think we can rely on the state of Missouri alone," Viets said. "I think it's going to require organizations and individuals that care deeply about the right to vote to help make sure everyone who wishes to vote is able to do so."