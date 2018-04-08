Quiet Shakespeare

Fixing costumes and styling hair, junior Kira Roberts put the finishing touches on a play she anticipated for months.





"My teacher, Lucille Blackwell, calls me the drama queen because I really exaggerate," explained Roberts, "and I like to be involved in anything dramatic."

The play was just one way students shared what they learned, because what started as a small event turned into a tall order.

"It got bigger and bigger," added Blackwell, "and we finally invited other schools to come."

So, students from Palmyra, Odessa and Camdenton came to the performance.

"I think I'm most excited for parents and families of our students to come," Blackwell said. "Also, I'm excited for other schools to come and see what is happening here at Missouri School for the Deaf."

Teachers say students developed a new outlook on Shakespeare which made up for all the hours they spent planning.

"I think they've learned the classics can be fun," Blackwell added.

"Reading the language, I thought it would be just awful," Roberts admitted. "But later, when I got involved with stories like 'Romeo and Juliet,' wow! That really touched me."

About 400 students attended the Renaissance Festival at Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton.