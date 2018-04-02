Quin Snyder Plans to Speak Out

Former MU basketball coach Quin Snyder is speaking to the media at the Holiday Inn Select in Columbia. KOMU.com will post the full news conference shortly.

Snyder ends his public silence the same day the University of Missouri System President Elson Floyd ordered an investigation into the resignation of Snyder.

UM System manager of media relations Joe Moore confirms that Floyd asked MU Chancellor Brady Deaton to talk to Gary Link concerning his conversation with Snyder.

Last Friday Snyder reportedly resigned as Missouri head basketball coach, less than 24 hours after telling reporters he would continue coaching until he was told not to.

Reports surfaced that MU Athletic Director Mike Alden told his assistant, Gary Link, to tell Snyder he would be fired at the end of this season.

Alden has denied that.

Link has not commented.

KOMU has confirmed that Snyder will get a settlement of $574,000 from the university for his departure. You can find full financial details at the link to the right.

Snyder had been Mizzou coach for seven years, with a record of 126 wins and 91 losses. He led the Tigers to the NCAA tournament his first four years. His team had lost six in a row at the time of his resignation.