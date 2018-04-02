Quinn Preparing to Start for Chiefs on Sunday

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Brady Quinn is preparing to start his first NFL game since the 2009 season when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Chiefs are expected to be without quarterback Matt Cassel, who sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 9-6 loss to Baltimore. Quinn finished out the game.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that Cassel has not been cleared to play by medical staff and that Quinn, whom he coached with the Cleveland Browns, would be taking snaps with the first team in practice. Ricky Stanzi would serve as the backup.

Quinn is a former first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame who has started just 12 games over the past four-plus seasons due to injuries and ineffectiveness.