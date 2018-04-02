Quinton's Hosts Eating Contest for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri

Columbia - Quinton's Bar & Deli and Anheuser Busch are teaming up to sponsor a fundraiser for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. The food eating contest, known as the "Quintonian Challenge" will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Quintons.

Randy Santel, a professional challenge eater, will participate in the event and attempt to eat a 5 layer sandwich and a 9 pound plate of nachos.

Any monetary or canned food item donations will be accepted. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

(Katarina Sostaric/KOMU)