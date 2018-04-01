Race Fans Can Help Joplin, Reading Tornado Victims

KANSAS CITY - The NASCAR community reacted quickly to the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest last Sunday, particularly in Joplin, Mo., and Reading, near Emporia.

Kansas Speedway is offering a chance for fans to drive laps around the 1.5-mile raceway for a donation to the American Red Cross.

The track has two dates scheduled for the fundraiser. Fans can drive under the lights for $50 on June 19 or during the afternoon for $25 on June 24.

"In times of crisis, it's important for everyone to come together and help those in need," said track president Patrick Warren. "We have several ticket holders in each of these devastated areas and we wanted to make sure they know that they, along with the rest of their communities, are not forgotten during times like this. I challenge others in our community, both race fans and non-race fans, to join us in our efforts to provide support to these areas."

Fans can make their donation during next week's NASCAR doubleheader involving the Camping World Truck and Sprint Cup series. They will receive vouchers that will allow them to drive their cars on the track.

All cars must be street legal and equipped with seatbelts. Campers, tractor trailers and motorcycles aren't permitted.

The tornadoes in Joplin killed more than 116 people, and it's the hometown of 2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray.

"My heart goes out to all the people that have been affected by the devastating Missouri tornado on May 22, especially in my hometown of Joplin," he said. "It is difficult to put into words, the emotions I have when I see the devastation and destruction that was caused by this storm.

"My thoughts and prayers are extended to all the people who are dealing with so much loss. I would also like to thank all those that have reached out to me to express their concerns for my family. Although I don't personally have any family in Joplin any longer, there are still many people there that need our support and prayers."