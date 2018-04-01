Racial Profiling Report Released

The report outlines the number of traffic stops made, and who was stopped.

The police stopped 14,603 cars over the past year, with 10,783 drivers being white, 3,162 black, 264 Hispanic, and 394 Native American, Asian, and other minorities.

Of the number of stops made to further police investigations, 172 were white, 268 were black, 6 were Hispanic, and 2 were Native American, Asian, or other minorities.

Police Chief Randall Boehm said that since the 2005 report, the number of stops increased by 7.6 percent, but the percentages in the racial breakdown have stayed pretty much the same since 2000.