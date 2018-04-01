Racing to Help

"We've done a week-long thing on bike safety so they can learn a little bit about, when they are out on the road, how to ride their bike safely," said daycare owner Kristin Nuzum. "So it's been a week-long event and it ended with this."

Each tricycle rider had a sponsor who donated money for the fundraiser.

"We were having a St. Jude's trike-a-thon to raise money for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital," explained rider Gwyn Jennings.

However, kids weren't the only riders, as two grandfathers tested their wheel power against the much-younger generation.

"We just thought it'd be fun if the kids had the trike-a-thon and I put a trike in it and kind of rode with them," said grandfather Larry Baumgartner. "And I think they all enjoyed it."

Kids also enjoyed practicing their tricycle skills while trying to stay on the track. Baumgartner and Willy Towner didn't take the checkered flag, but they also avoided any crashes and pit stops.

"I've raised $125 and the other guy that was riding with me raised $125," added Baumgartner. "So we thought that was pretty nice for St. Jude's."

Adventures in Learning Daycare raised $1,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.