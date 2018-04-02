Racist fliers investigated at Webster University

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — Webster University in suburban St. Louis is investigating after hundreds of fliers with racist and homophobic messages were found outside a black student's dorm room.

A custodian found the fliers Wednesday morning on the floor in front of the room. The custodian collected the fliers and alerted university officials.

Webster University says the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Guest logs and security footage are being reviewed.

The student who was apparently targeted did not see the fliers.

Nicole Roach, the university's vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement, says Webster University has a long history of reaching out to under-served and under-represented communities. She says the incident strikes the university at its core.