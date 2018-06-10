Racist Graffiti on Pakistani's Garage

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) -- A suburban St. Louis man's garage has been spraypainted with the letters "K-K-K" and a phrase that appears to read "Kill Muslim." The St. Peters homeowner is of Pakistani descent. Police believe the graffiti happened Monday night or Tuesday morning. They are investigating and may turn the matter over to the F-B-I as a hate crime.