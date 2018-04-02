Radio hosts fish for muscular dystrophy funds

COLUMBIA - If you're walking in downtown Columbia Friday, you might notice something that looks a little fishy at first sight. But, the out-of-place activity is actually helping people heal.

Radio morning show hosts Shags and Trevor are broadcasting from the roof of Billiards on Broadway. They are dangling fishing lines to the street below, with binder clips instead of hooks that can collect cash or check donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"We go fishing all the time," said radio host Trevor Martin. " We were thinking of ways to do something different and also have some fun and go along with things we like to do anyway. So this will be an excellent fishing challenge for us."

The men vowed to stay on the roof until they reach $1,000, even if they have to stay through the night.

Co-host Shags said, "I've got a couple of buckets and a single-man tent and a single sleeping bag. So please, this is for a good cause - don't make me share a sleeping bag and a tent with Trevor."

The men hope to give the $1,000 to the MDA Saturday during their annual Muscle Walk at MU's Stankowski field. People can also donate to the cause online.