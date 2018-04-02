Radio Personality Indicted for Wife's Death

Thirty-one-year-old James Keown (COW'-an) of Jefferson City appeared by videoconference at a brief hearing this afternoon at the Cole County Courthouse and agreed to be extradited to Massachusetts. Relatives of Keown attended the hearing but refused to comment. Prosecutors say Keown poisoned 31-year-old Julie Keown over a period of time with ethylene glycol, a chemical found in antifreeze. Julie Keown died in September 2004. James Keown later moved to Missouri, where he covered the Capitol for Jefferson City radio station K-L-I-K and hosted the "Party Line" talk show. Keown had told other reporters that he moved to Missouri after his wife's death but had not elaborated about how she had died. Keown was arrested this morning at the radio station.